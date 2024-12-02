China launches national ecommerce platform to support agriculture sector

Set up by All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, it aims to match supply and demand of daily consumer products, agricultural production materials and produce via online to offline cooperation, chinadaily.com reports. Users can trade online and use services ranging from online payment to logistics and quality certification, according to Wang Zhengwei, chairman of China Co-op E-commerce Ltd., the source cites.

The ecommerce platform also sets up specific zones for specialty produce and direct-sale products to offer online shopping services to rural and urban users. China will establish a new ecommerce infrastructure and policies while nurturing a batch of influential agricultural ecommerce brands by end of 2018, according to the joint plan from the ministries of agriculture and commerce and the National Development Reform Commission released in September, 2015, the source cites.