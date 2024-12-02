China: internet penetration rate to cross the 90% limit in 2018

In 2014, China sex ratio among internet users were 126 men to every 100 women, according to data issued by the market research company eMarketer. Additionally, by 2018 China internet female and male users will share equal percentages. 75% of Chinese families’ consumption is decided by women and their influence is extended to internet and mobile internet.

The internet penetration rate among China’s young adults is relatively high in 2014 as 80% of internet users aged between 18 and 34 access internet every month. Users over 60 also use the internet in significant proportions.

In Chinas rural areas, the internet penetration rate is rising. As of December 2013, internet users in rural China were 177 million and 149 million users accessed the internet via mobile devices. The internet usage with mobile phone accounted for 84.6% in rural China, which was 5% higher than in cities.

