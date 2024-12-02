China: Huobi to launch virtual currency-based derivatives platform BitVc

BitVc is a beta version derivatives-based platform that includes margin trading. The platform launches to the public on the 31st July 2014.

Another service offered by BitVc is “Yubibao”, which works in a similar manner to a bank account by allowing users to transfer coins into a specific account and earn interest on them.

In recent news, Robocoin, a US online Bitcoin banking provider and ATM manufacturer, has launched its first ATM machine in China, coindesk.com reports.

