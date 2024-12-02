China: Huawei launches B2C VMmall online platform

Huawei began as a B2B supplier of services and has recently begun reaching out to consumers with products such as mobile phones and tablets. VMmall’s launch is intended as a channel for the sale of Huawei products and for consumer feedback.

According to the same source, Huawei has set an output target of 80 million mobile phones for 2014. Huawei sells its products and services in more than 170 countries across the world and the company’s revenues reached USD 3.6 billion (CNY 22.6 billion) in 2013.

