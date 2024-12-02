China: Hangzhou plans FTZ online uptake

Tong Guili, a senior official with the citys Party committee, has claimed that Hangzhou will facilitate cross-border ecommerce development with innovative management and service. Hangzhou is one of the five cross-border ecommerce pilot cities approved by Chinas General Administration of Customs in 2012. The city launched a cross-border ecommerce industry park in July 2013.

Chinas cross-border ecommerce retailing industry saw USD 21.4 billion revenue in 2013, with 33.3% year-on-year growth, according to Tong, who said the pilot program is not enough for Hangzhou, chinanews.com reports, cited by the source.

Currently, Hangzhou has introduced 122 cross-border ecommerce enterprises, including the ecommerce website Intime Retail Group, local news portal hangzhou.com.cn reports, cited by the source.