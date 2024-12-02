China: half of e-banking users prefer mobile banking service

According to data from iResearch, online banking was also popular reaching 77.1% of all e-banking users in the country.

Online banking and mobile banking users are mainly concentrated in the north (nearly 30%) and east of China (nearly 25%), the two parts accounting for more than half of total users in China.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB) and China Merchants Bank (CMB) were the top three banks with most of online banking and mobile banking users in China in 2013 while in 2012, CCB, China Agricultural Bank and Bank of China were the top three.