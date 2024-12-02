China, Germany close deals worth USD 18.1 bln

The deals cover cooperation in areas including the agriculture, automotive, telecom, healthcare and education sectors. Li requested Germany to help mitigate the EU’s high-tech export restrictions to China and continue expanding bilateral trade and investment.

He further stated that the two countries should continue working together on feasibility studies concerning the proposed China-EU Free Trade Zone.

The two sides also signed guidelines covering 110 cooperative agreements for 2015 – 2024, the largest of its kind among such agreements between China and other countries.