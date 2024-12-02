China, EU aim to increase investments in ICT markets

Five priority areas for cooperation between China and the EU were identified during the meetings. Among them, were encouraging Chinese investments in advanced European digital infrastructure and services through public-private partnerships involving European and Chinese ICT players and financial institutions. Other priorities included were the joint development and promotion of mobile technologies for 5G, an enhanced cooperation on smart cities, energy and the internet.

Officials discussed the creation of a high-level task force to identify concrete new opportunities for European businesses in China and Chinese businesses in Europe and the establishment of major investment funding and incentives focused on incubating hi-tech start-ups and collaborative innovation in both Europe and China.