China: ecommerce in travel business set for considerable increase

China’s general ecommerce sector reached a significant trade volume of USD 0.92 trillion in H1 2014, up 30.1% year-on-year.

Online retail market reached USD 0.18 trillion, up 33.4% year-on-year, accounting for 8.4% of the total retail sales of consumer goods in H1. The number of digital users on web and mobile channels for travel shopping needs grew from 110.2 million in 2011 to 234.2 million in 2013.

Also, metasearch brand Qunar’s web user base for mobile users increased from 4.3 million in 2011 to 53.8 million in 2013.

Chief strategy officer of LY.com, Leo Wang, has informed that the traditional travel agents are getting online and the online travel agencies (OTA) are developing their offline market channel, such as the offline sales departments and experience store.

Wang has also stated that OTAs are more focused on the tourist attractions ticket, train tickets, coach tickets and weekend DIY tours.