China Eastern Airlines selects Worldpay to process international online payments

Since the first phase implementation, payment acceptance rates on CEA’s local websites rose to over 90%, traveldailymedia.com reports. Following the connection for its US, Canada and Singapore websites, CEA chose to bring forward the next phase of its implementation in Hong Kong and The Philippines.

The Worldpay solution is now live across 14 of CEA’s 17 local websites, with the final phase of Korea, Taiwan and Japan completing rollout in July 2016.

