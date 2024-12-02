China Eastern Airlines partners Worldpay for global payments

Payment acceptance rates on CEA’s local websites rose to over 90% for the first time with the first phase implementation. CEA chose to bring forward the next phase of its implementation in Hong Kong and The Philippines, following the connection for its US, Canada and Singapore websites.

The Worldpay solution is live across 14 of CEA’s 17 local websites, with the final phase of Korea, Taiwan and Japan completing the rollout by the end of July 2016.

