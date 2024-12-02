China: domestic e-tailers equal foreigners in popularity

Sportswear brands, Adidas and Nike, once again topped the latest rankings in ‘Second Mover Advantage – The OC&C Retail Proposition Index China 2014 (The Index)’ issued by the company association NVC. However, Tmall now appears in the top three e-tailers for the first time. In total, four of the top ten places are now occupied by Chinese online-only retailers TMall, JD.com, YHD.com and Taobao.

The rankings are based on the views of over 2,000 consumers across China who rated retailers against criteria including, trust, value for money and product suitability.

Jack Chuang, Associate Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants Greater China, has claimed that Chinese consumers are more confident in local retailers in what concerns shopping habits. In time, foreign retailers may lose their top places in favour of the local ones.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in China.