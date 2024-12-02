China: DHgate implements MasterPass

Via the MasterPass integration, DHGate will enable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to develop their cross-border ecommerce business.

Launched in February 2013, MasterPass is currently accepted by over 40,000 merchants in 10 markets including China, as well as Australia, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States.

China Construction Bank commenced the use of MasterPass in March 2013, becoming the first issuer in China and Asia to implement MasterPass with its digital wallet, LongPass.

In December 2013, DHgate and MasterCard became partners, expediting payment solutions for Chinese SMEs.