China: Decathlon plans to have open 500 stores by 2020

The sports supplies retailer currently has 100 open stores and is expected to add about 60 new outlets in the local market in 2015. By store location, Decathlons outlets are mainly distributed in eastern coastal provinces and central provinces.

Currently, the retailer has six stores in China’s capital city, locating at Dajiaoting, Yizhuang, Longde, Laiguangying, Gongyixi, and Xisanqi.