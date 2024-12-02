China: cross-border travellers can purchase public transportation cards from Alipay

Users can purchase the transport cards on Alipay Wallet app with CNY before they travel overseas and collect the physical cards when they arrive at the destination’s airport in Singapore, Thailand and Macau. After the trip, the traveller’s remaining card funds can be transferred to their Alipay account.

In July 2014, Alipay reached a cooperation agreement with the tourism shopping tax refund company Global Blue, which allows Chinese tourists to use Alipay for tax refund while shopping in Europe.