China commissions e-procurement service

The efforts are said to be part of the country’s reforms to boost private-sector involvement in defence programmes and enhance the transparency of defence acquisitions. The digital platforms have functions including procurement assessment, contract signing, import management, product catalogue management, and online shopping.

The official Xinhua news agency has announced the formal commissioning of the e-procurement system on the 5th of November 2018 and said it had been fully operational since the beginning of the month.

The news agency did not report how the e-procurement system could be accessed, but it is likely to be through the two procurement portals - plap.cn and www.weain.mil.cn -, which are operated by the Chinese military, the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).