China-based O2O ecosystem to be developed by Dianping and Tencent partnership

The cooperation integrates Dianpeng’s content, online user database and offline merchant network with Tencent’s social media platforms like QQ and Weixin in order to supply users with access to local services .

Dianpeng provides its users not only with local life content, such as merchant information and consumer reviews but also with discount, group buying, online restaurant reservation and take out ordering services. Through the merger, Dianpeng’s services will be embedded in Tencent’s integrated social communication platforms. Users, as a consequence, will gain access to multiple integrated local life content and end-user opinion-related sources of information and the merchants may offer their products to cross-platform users.

In terms of numbers, Tencent has recently acquired 20% of Dianping shares, but the managing staff of the latter company still operate independently.

