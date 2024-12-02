China-based Dalian Wanda Group invests in 99Bill

The company currently extends its services to 80% of the country’s mobile payments users. In addition to mobile payments, the company has ventured into several non-related industries including ecommerce, entertainment, media and tourism.

Dalian Wanda Group is a Chinese conglomerate company with activities in real estate, tourism, hotels, and entertainment. It was founded in Dalian, Liaoning Province and is now headquartered in Beijing.

99Bill provides a suite of electronic payment services including airline, online and offline retail, insurance, education, logistics and other. The company has also launched WAP, IVR and InAPP based mobile payment services over time.