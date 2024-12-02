China B2B market GMV hits USD 1.16 trillion in 2013 - report

According to data from market research company EnfoDesk, the market revenue reached USD 2.76 billion (CNY 16.98 billion), with a 25.1% increase as compared to 2013.

The same source points out that the main factors that enabled this boost in market revenue may include the government’s financial support that secured the development of B2B ecommerce, the weaker influence of international economy compared to the domestic trade and the explosion of long tail market.

According to research, the year 2013 was prolific, with new business models, including new operating models, profit models and service models, springing up and maturing.

Findings show that Alibaba, Global Sources and HC360 had market shares of 46.4%, 8.2% and 4.4% respectively. The market pattern was quite steady in 2013, with a market share of 9 core B2B enterprises that accounted to 70.3%.

The survey also predicts that the market share of e-commerce platforms would decrease while B2B would focus more on difference between industries.

