China amends ecommerce law on consumer rights

The revised version enables consumers to return goods they bought via the Iinternet, television, telephone or mail orders within seven days from the date of receipt. It also specifies that delivery fees for returning the product shall be carried by the consumer, who should be paid back within a week after the seller receives the returned goods.

The new amendment also says that advertising agents and e-trade platforms should bear joint culpability if products are proven harmful to consumers. Organizations and individuals that approve those goods and services will share responsibility as well.