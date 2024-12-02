China: Amadeus partners Alipay

The partnership allows Amadeus travel providers to provide their Chinese customers with the option of paying online with Alipay’s online payment system.

Over 100 million Chinese tourists made outbound trips in 2013 and the number is predicted to double to 200 million by 2020, according to experts.

In recent news, US-based online payments service provider Stripe has entered an alliance with Alipay to enable global ecommerce to Chinese shoppers.