China: Alibaba holds over 86% share of mobile shopping market in 2014

More exactly, Chinas mobile shopping market registered an increase of 239.3%, according to Chinese research company iResearch, chinainternetwatch.com reports. The total transaction value of China online shopping market was USD 457.5 billion (CNY 2814.51 billion), with an increase of 49.8%.

It is estimated that Chinas mobile shopping market will keep rapid development and the transaction value will be over USD 650.21 billion (CNY 4 trillion) in 2018. Mobile phone internet users accounted for 83.4% of total China internet users as of June 2014, which increased by 2.4% from 2013 and surpassed internet users on desktop (80.9%) for the first time. It is estimated that in 2016, the market share of total transaction value on mobile device will exceed that on desktop computers.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in China.