China a prominent country for ecommerce

Almost USD 3.8 trillion transactions went through ecommerce platforms in 2016, with a growth of 19.8% from 2015, according to figures from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce cited by Ingenico Blog. This market is maintained by a growing number of people on the internet, which reaches 731 million, 53.2% of the country’s population. Online shoppers make up 467 million (63.8% of the internet users).

Furthermore, the report uncovers the fact that 441 million people use mobile devices to buy goods and services, with an annual growth rate of 29.8%, the most traded goods on ecommerce platforms being clothing, electronic appliances, mobile phones, digital goods, food and drinks.