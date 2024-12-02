China: 60 mln users infected with m-banking virus -report

According to the Tencent Mobile Security Report of 2013 released by China’s Tencent Mobile Security Labs, the number of mobile virus packages is 4.5 times that of 2012.

In 2013, Tencent Cellphone Housekeeper identified two high-risk mobile banking and payment viruses - Locke Worm and Bank Bandit. Locke Worm can embed malicious code into bank apps through secondary packaging. More than 60 million users have been infected with Bank Bandit which has embedded itself into apps and mobile games. The virus can spy on users texts and call records, shield replies and delete all their texts. Furthermore, it is able to obtain accounts and passwords from shopping and bank apps installed in the mobile and then steal money.

According to a survey conducted by the Internet Society of China, 67.8% of respondents have received fraud messages indicating they have won a prize, while 45% have received messages about bank deductions.