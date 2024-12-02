China: 50% of internet-wired users to use tablets in 2015

It means almost one-third of the world’s total tablet-based internet users, according to a report issued by the market research firm, eMarketer, chinainternetwatch.com reports.

Most Chinese internet users used tablets for entertainment, 23.3% used it for watching online videos and 18.7% used it for playing games. 25.7% respondents said they used tablets most for browsing web pages. There will be 400 million tablet users in 2017 and over 435 million in 2018.

