Chime Partners with NCR Atleos

This development will see Chime-branded ATMs introduced at 4,000 Walgreens locations across the United States, part of Atleos’ Allpoint Network. Since 2021, Chime members have had access to fee-free ATMs through Atleos' Allpoint Network, which currently includes over 50,000 ATMs according to the official press release. Starting in August, Atleos will begin featuring Chime branding on ATMs located in Walgreens stores, aimed at increasing consumer awareness.

Regarding these new developments, representatives from Atleos noted that this expansion will simplify the process for Chime users to find and utilize fee-free ATMs. In turn, officials from Chime emphasised that while Chime offers a mobile-first experience, members also require convenient access to cash without fees. They stated that this partnership allows members to access cash at Walgreens locations while also shopping for everyday items.

More information about the two companies

Chime is a financial technology company focused on providing transparent and fair banking services. It operates without relying on traditional fees such as overdraft or monthly service charges. In June 2024, Chime announced the acquisition of Salt Labs, receiving immediate access to the latter’s enterprise client relationships. Through this move, Salt Labs and its offering became part of Chime, with the latter receiving immediate access to its enterprise client relationships. The acquisition was set to provide additional opportunities for new primary account expansion and revenue streams. At the time of the announcement, transaction details were not disclosed by the company.

Atleos, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is noted for its extensive ATM network and operational scale. The company’s services aim to enhance financial access and operational efficiency for institutions and retailers. In June 2024, NCR Atleos deployed its first multi-bank deposit ATMs in the UK. The company was initially deploying deposit-taking ATMs connected to the LINK ATM network in major retailers. The first deployment was in the Co-op Food store in Ormskirk, and was followed by locations in Dover, Heathfield, and Swanage. Further deployments were scheduled in other locations including Bourne, Cardigan, Chipping Norton, Finchley, Kendal, Oxted, Shanklin, and Whitehaven.