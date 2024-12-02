Chime offers in-app tax filing

After early success with the pilot launch, Chime’s new tax feature is now available to millions more Chime members. To offer this new feature, Chime partnered with Column Tax and april, registered tax e-file providers, to provide eligible members with the opportunity to file their personal state and federal tax returns directly through the Chime app.











Easy access to fast and fee-free tax filing

Chime officials emphasised that while many companies advertise free tax filing products, everyday consumers often encounter hidden fees. Members reported paying as much as USD 70 or more to file taxes. Chime believes in providing access to financial services for everyone. Offering a free and convenient tax filing option for members is part of their commitment to supporting their community.

Directly through the Chime app, members can file both state and federal taxes completely free with a maximum refund guaranteed. Eligible members will receive an in-app notification to let them know they’re eligible to use the tax filing experience as a part of the pilot.

Chime users can conveniently prepare and file their taxes directly within the app. For those with access, filing is just a few clicks away from the app's home screen. Opting for direct deposit with Chime may even allow users to access their federal tax refund up to six days earlier. The company has already provided over USD 5 billion in tax refunds to members up to six days early this in the 2024 tax year.





Chime’s commitment to fee-free financial solutions

Chime’s new embedded tax feature not only simplifies tax filing but also aligns with Chime’s mission of helping everyday people unlock financial progress by offering fee-free financial solutions to members. By enabling members to file their taxes for free directly through the app and early access to refunds, Chime aims to help members get ahead of financial goals even easier, and tax filing as seamless as possible.