Chime launches Chime Deals





Following this announcement, the new fee-free cashback feature Chime Deals is expected to optimise the manner in which members approach their everyday spending. The company focuses on providing merchants and businesses with helpful, secure, and transparent financial solutions, while also prioritising the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market.

Chime Deals was developed and implemented through a new partnership with Upside, and it is set to allow customers the possibility to benefit from several cashback opportunities, such as up to USD 0.22/gal back on gas, up to 24% back on dining, or up to 11% back on grocery purchases.







More information on the product launch

US-based financial technology company that focuses on providing optimised and secure banking services to its client base, Chime partners with banks and financial institutions in order to allow customers to benefit from a secure and easy banking experience.

Chime Deals will be available for members at multiple locations across the nation and is expected to be accessed easily and securely with both the Chime Visa Debit Cards and the Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Cards.

To access the service, users will need to click the Chime Deals button in order to see the nearby available deals via the in-app map. When the members locale the desired deal, they will need to select it and activate it within the same window. Once the deal is activated, customers will be enabled to redeem it within a four-hour window by tapping or swiping their physical Chime card at the retailer location within the time when the deal ends. The cashback will be directly deposited in the member’s checking account.

The product launch is expected to focus on giving members and users the possibility to save money by earning cashback on everyday purchases, without the need to leverage any other additional applications, link cards, or submit receipts. At the same time, Chime will prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.



