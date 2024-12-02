Chiltern Railways to pilot BLE payment in UK

The new automatic fare payment system could detect when a passenger boards a train and exits a station. This initiative will utilize smartphones and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons, and deduct fees from passenger bank accounts when journeys are completed. The trial is expected to begin in December 2016.

Beacons are small wireless sensors that talk to smartphones via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Beacons can push content, such as offers, location data, or personalised recommendations based on a customer’s preferences or shopping history. Most smartphones have Bluetooth although Bluetooth needs to be activated to work with iBeacons.