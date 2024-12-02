Chileans prefer Aliexpess marketplace, boosting Chinese sales online

CorreosChile entered into a strategic partnership with Aliexpress in September 2016 and have recently decided to provide faster delivery times for items purchased online from the Chinese marketplace, emarketservices.com reports.

This development is still in the pilot phase, but the state-owned company says it has had positive results. According to CorreosChile, the most widely used portals in Chile are AliExpress, Amazon, Ebay, Asos and Deal Extreme, the source cites.

Katherine Cid, operations manager for CorreosChile, has informed that the company foresees a total of 15 million packages delivered from ecommerce purchases from different countries in the world. She has also informed that, in a few years, the copany expects to reach 50% of the income via package deliveries.

Cid has also informed that, in 2015, 65% of the ecommerce orders received by CorreosChile came from Asia and, in 2016, the figure has grown to 68%, equivalent to 5.7 million deliveries so far. Ou of this ercentage, 51% of the packages come from China, and 17% from other parts of Asia such as Singapore and Japan.

In what concerns other parts of the world, the US accounts for 14% of the packages, Germany accounts for 5% and Spain accounts for 4%. The activity of CorreosChile is very closely associated with the countrys economic performance. However, they predict a growth of 10% for 2017 in sales in all business lines, including letters and package shipments, the source cites.