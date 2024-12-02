Chile considers new tax on multinational ecommerce companies

As Reuters reports, The Chilean Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Production and Commerce, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are backing a 19% rate, which would match the VAT that is currently paid by Chilean companies.

The measure targets international companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, and Uber, which are increasingly offering their services in the country.

Chilean President has previously floated a rate of 10% on these companies, part of a broader tax overhaul before Chile’s Congress. OECD suggested a rate of 19% and said that the government was evaluating it along with other proposals.