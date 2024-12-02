Chick-Fil-A tests mobile payments

To participate, customers download a iOS or Android app, register for an account and link a credit or debit card that they use to load funds into a prepaid Chick-fil-A account. To make a payment, customers click on a ‘pay’ button on their phone to display the QR code for their account. The server then scans the QR code and the cost of their meal is deducted from their balance.

Each of the participating restaurants has been specially equipped with QR code scanners for the pilot.