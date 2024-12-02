Chick-fil-A rolls out mobile payment system

Customers can download an app from the iTunes App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android devices. Once installed, the app allows customers to register for an account and load funds using their credit card information. They can then use their phones to pay for food by scanning their account’s unique QR code at the register or drive-through lane.

The new system was tested earlier in 2014 in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina markets.

Chick-fil-A is a family owned and privately held restaurant company with approximately 1,850 restaurants in 40 states.