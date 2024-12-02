Chick-fil-A rolls out m-payment nationwide, pilots mobile ordering

Following the launch, Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide are accepting mobile payments via the Chick-fil-A app so that customers can use their smartphones to pay for meals without relying solely on cash or credit cards. The national rollout in all Chick-fil-A restaurants, with the exception of licensed locations, marks the official launch of the restaurant chains mobile payment system.

Chick-fil-A customers can download the app from the iTunes App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android devices. Once the app is downloaded, customers can register for an account and load funds onto it using credit or debit card information. When customers are ready to pay, they tap the Pay button and scan their accounts unique quick response code (QR code) at the register or drive-thru window. The cost of the meal will be automatically deducted from the account balance.

Mobile ordering is also now available in more than 130 Chick-fil-A restaurants in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando and Washington, D.C. Customers in these pilot markets can use their smartphones to place an order and pay before they reach the restaurant.

During the order process customers can select any entree, side item, sauce and beverage they want and can customise their order. Favourite orders can be saved for reordering in the future. After selecting their pick up method (walk inside the restaurant or have their meals delivered to their car), customers then pay for their mobile order using a credit or debit card or with their Chick-fil-A mobile payment account. The food is prepared when customers check in on the app.

Chick-fil-As mobile ordering pilot began in early 2013 and is presently not available for breakfast or catering orders. The company will expand mobile ordering to more restaurants in 2015, with mobile ordering available nationwide by the end of 2016.