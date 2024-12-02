Chevron upgrades mobile payments with Venmo

The energy company is now the first of its kind to accept Venmo payment methods for fuel purchases at the pump. Building on the recent collaboration between PayPal and Chevron, this new integration with Venmo provides users the ability to share or split purchases.

Venmo, a social payments service that is used by 40 million people in the US, allows customers to make and share payments with friends, family and select businesses.

The Chevron and Texaco mobile apps are available for all iOS and Android devices.