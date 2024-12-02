Chevron to bring Apple Pay to the gas pump in 2015

According to the source, Chevron has already supported Apple Pay inside many of its stores since Apple’s iPhone-based mobile payment service launched in late October 2014.

Chevron previously discussed its plans to bring Apple Pay support to its stores when it launched on October 20, 2014, targeting 2015 with gas pump integration for accepting payments then too.

Apple has previously announced Extra Mile, a Chevron-owned convenient store, and Texaco, which is also owned by Chevron Corporation, as Apple Pay partners. The news of Chevron’s commitment to bring Apple Pay checkouts to the pumps in 2015 adds to growing availability of the mobile payment service.

A number of other retailers, restaurants, and merchants have been accepting Apple Pay at checkout since its late October debut including McDonalds, Panera Bread, Walgreens and others. Since then, Apple has added additional companies including Winn-Dixie/Bi-Lo, Staples and seen adoption by sporting venues including both MLB 2014 World Series ballparks.

Apple Pay is currently limited to iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users in the US, although Apple has shown interest in expanding its mobile payments service to countries in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.