Chevron, Chase Commerce Solutions sign multi-year agreement

Chevron is an integrated energy company, with subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide. The company is involved in every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas, refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants. It also manufactures and sells petrochemical products, generates power and produces geothermal energy.

Chase Commerce Solutions is the global payment processing, merchant acquiring and offers business of JPMorgan Chase. The business is comprised of Chase Paymentech, its global merchant acquiring business, Chase Pay, its proprietary online digital wallet and ChaseNet, its customised closed-loop proprietary payments platform. Commerce Solutions is a provider of payment, fraud and data security for companies large and small and capable of authorising transactions in more than 130 currencies.