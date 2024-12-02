Chevron and Texaco, Stuzo work together for new mobile payment app

The platform can be used for iOS and Android mobile commerce applications for the Chevron and Texaco brands. The mobile payment capabilities include digital-first payment, the Chevron and Texaco private-label credit cards, and open-loop cards.

Chevron wanted this partnership in order to add more ways for their consumers to personalise their experience, and to make their mobile apps with fuelling payment options more accessible to a broader audience. The majority of Chevron and Texaco stations in the network are able to process mobile payments through the apps. The Chevron and Texaco apps are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In February 2020, Chevron upgraded their mobile payment methods with the help of Venmo.



