CheQ and Axis Bank to provide rewards on credit card bill payments

As part of the collaboration, customers who pay their Axis Bank credit card bills on the CheQ app will earn flat 1.5% of their payment back as CheQ Chips. This is an additional incentive of 0.5% over the regular 1% that users normally get.











CheQ Chips are the in-app currency, received as a reward for every payment on the app. They can be redeemed for vouchers from brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato etc, or converted to cash and taken to the bank.





The offer’s availability and value proposition for customers

The offer will be applicable exclusively for Axis Bank credit card customers from 13 March 2023 on a minimum bill payment of USD 1.22 on the app.

Cheq’s officials stated that they are happy to partner with Axis Bank in rewarding timely repayment of credit card bills for their customers. CheQ Chips have received positive feedback from the community, and they hope that this added incentive for Axis Bank credit card holders will aid the goal of helping every Indian understand, manage, and leverage credit to its fullest potential.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from At Axis Bank said they believe in putting the customer at the centre of all their endeavours, while also generating shared value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem. In this effort, they are happy to partner with CheQ to incentivise timely repayment of credit card bills. They believe that the reward of extra CheQ Chips for Axis Bank credit card holders will appeal to their customers across India, as they continue making their credit journey more disciplined and rewarding than ever before.