Checkprint, Barclays partner on QR code-based mobile payments

Sparks has wanted to incorporate QR codes into its welcome letters for the 2014 Bake for Bumps campaign, enabling fundraisers to pay in their funds using the Barclays Pingit smartphone app, which has a built-in QR code scanner.

Checkprint, who has previously provided individually numbered credit slips for Sparks, was able to generate and apply QR codes, each with a unique reference to the individual fundraiser. By incorporating this additional personalisation, Sparks is set to be able to identify the individual fundraisers’ donations.

In recent news, investment provider Parmenion has entered an agreement with Barclays to enable clients to transfer money into their investment accounts by Barclays Pingit via their mobile phone.