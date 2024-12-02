Checkout.com to bring Apple Pay to UAE customers

This announcement follows the recent expansion of the company in the US market and signals another significant milestone for its global expansion.

Apple Pay will go live in the UAE with more than ten Checkout.com customers by the end of October 2017, including global loyalty and rewards service, the ENTERTAINER.

When using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.