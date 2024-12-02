Checkout.com to accept payments via Saudi Arabias payment network mada

The partnership will enable all mada cardholders and merchants to complete transactions online. The network connects all merchant and card issuer banks to transactions from automated teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale (POS) terminals in Saudi Arabia.

Checkout.com works directly with businesses to handle payments in any country, via a single integration. The company’s solutions connect ecommerce businesses with all credit and debit cards and major alternative payment methods using proprietary payment technology.

Checkout.com processes payments in over 150 currencies for global brands, including Talabat, The ENTERTAINER, Wadi.com, Sharaf DG, Tajawal, Dubizzle and Samsung.