



Through this partnership, Checkout.com is set to merge its payment technology with noqodi's digital platform to provide simplified and secure payment solutions to users across the region. In addition, the integration is set to optimise the payment process, minimise complexities, and scale operational efficiencies for merchants operating in several sectors. By joining forces, the two companies work towards improving digital payments in the UAE, while also assisting economic advancement and fostering a more augmented online payment experience.











The news comes just a few months after Checkout.com entered a collaboration with Zing, an international payments app, to allow the latter to integrate a suite of alternative payment methods into its platform. The move enabled Zing members to access top-up options, including mobile wallets, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, assisted by Checkout.com’s payment infrastructure. Also, the agreement between the two companies assigned Checkout.com as Zing’s primary global acquiring partner, which focused on modernising payment processes and supporting Zing’s international expansion.





Optimising online payments in the UAE

The collaboration between Checkout.com and noqodi is set to allow the latter’s users to benefit from increased convenience through simplified transaction processes, which can lead to optimised payment processing times. At the same time, Checkout.com’s fraud prevention measures and secure payment practices are set to safeguard all financial information of customers across the UAE. The partnership equips users with a broader range of payment methods, enabling them to choose the ones that meet their preferences and requirements.

Furthermore, when it comes to government entities and businesses leveraging noqodi, they are set to receive access to Checkout.com’s global network, allowing them to benefit from additional payment capabilities, including accelerated transaction processing and assistance for a range of payment methods across several sectors. Representatives from noqodi commented on the announcement, mentioning their company’s commitment to expanding the digital advancement of the UAE’s financial ecosystem in partnership with other industry participants. Teaming up with Checkout.com underlines noqodi’s allegiance to offering solutions that can address the needs, preferences, and requirements of businesses and consumers in the UAE.