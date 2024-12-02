



Checkout.com processes payments for numerous companies in the digital economy, supporting over 145 currencies and billions of transactions annually. Their technology optimises acceptance rates, reduces costs, combats fraud, and transforms payments into revenue drivers. Checkout.com has 16 global offices and is working with brands like Netflix, Sony, and Dyson.

Mastercard Move is a suite of money movement solutions from the technology company, enabling a diverse range of payment experiences such as person-to-person transactions, business payments, and disbursements. This portfolio extends its reach across 180 countries and supports over 150 currencies, providing access to more than 95% of the global banked population.

By using Mastercard Move’s money movement solutions, Checkout.com provides its customers with a swift, convenient, and secure way to send funds directly to Mastercard cards. This partnership offers a variety of applications, such as insurance payouts, wallet cashouts, and refunds, delivering increased flexibility and speed for both businesses and individuals. Among the first clients to adopt Mastercard Move capabilities is CFI Financial Group, a global online trading provider.

Mastercard operates in over 200 countries, offering secure and accessible digital payment solutions. It leverages technology, innovation, and partnerships to provide products and services that help individuals, businesses, and governments reach their potential.

Other developments from Mastercard

In February 2025, Mastercard signed an agreement with US-based banking and payments solutions company i2c. Through this initiative, i2C and Mastercard aimed to enable issuers to offer a choice among debit, credit, prepaid, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options from a single credential. This announcement followed closely on Mastercard's launch of Mastercard One Credential, a unified digitally connected credential that offered clients various payment options. With this development, Mastercard customers were able to use One Credential to select the payment methods: debit, instalments, prepaid, or credit that best suited their needs.