



This collaboration aims to optimise online payment processes, ensuring simple transactions for travellers booking tours, attractions, and activities worldwide.





Supporting the growth of online travel bookings

The demand for digital travel bookings continues to rise, with online travel agencies (OTAs) becoming a preferred choice for travellers. Since 2019, the use of OTAs to book travel experiences has increased by 200%, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors in the travel industry. As a key player in this space, GetYourGuide offers over 150,000 experiences globally, connecting travellers with local providers while also helping entrepreneurs build their businesses on the platform.











By integrating Checkout.com’s payment solutions, GetYourGuide ensures customers can book their travel experiences in their preferred language and currency, providing a frictionless payment experience across multiple geographies.

The partnership with Checkout.com enables GetYourGuide to improve its global payment infrastructure with:

High-performance cross-border payments: a simple and secure payment process that allows travellers to book experiences from anywhere in the world.

Localised payment options: support for region-specific payment methods, catering to diverse customer preferences and improving user experience.

Data-driven insights: real-time analytics and reporting capabilities to optimise payment processes and drive business growth.

Meeting the needs of digital-first travelers

With a growing number of younger travellers preferring digital booking solutions, GetYourGuide is positioned to meet their expectations with flexible payment options. Notably, 54% of travellers booking cultural, historic, and natural monument experiences in 2024 were Gen Z or Millennials. Features such as flexible payment methods and reserve now, pay later options ensure accessibility for this demographic, many of whom prefer digital and cashless transactions.

Checkout.com currently processes payments in over 55 countries and supports more than 145 currencies. Its ongoing expansion recently saw the opening of a new office in Tokyo, alongside the introduction of direct acquiring capabilities in Japan. This aligns with GetYourGuide’s strategy to strengthen its presence in key markets, including Japan and the US.

By leveraging Checkout.com’s modular payments infrastructure, GetYourGuide improves its ability to cater to the increasing demand for unique travel experiences while ensuring a smooth and secure booking process for users worldwide.