Checkout.com partners with Frasers Group

The partnership will see the cloud-based global payment solutions provider processing digital payments for all of the brands which make up Frasers’ business, including Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Jack Wills, among others.

The end-to-end payment solution will form an integral part of Frasers Group’s elevation strategy, benefitting customers in more than 20 countries as the retail giant invests in its centrally-managed technology and ecommerce platforms. Checkout.com’s technology includes a streamlined checkout process and omnichannel experience across all website, mobile, and in-store premises, which has allowed Frasers Group to take complete control of its digital payment operations.