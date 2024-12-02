Checkout.com partners with card issuer NewDay

NewDay offers a variety of consumer credits in the UK, including Aqua and Bip and powers consumer credit products for big retailers, including AO.com, Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, and others. At the same time, it is the latest in a series of new customer wins for Checkout.com that include important British merchants such as Homebase, Heal’s, and Sainsbury’s.





Perks of the partnership

The latest agreement between NewDay and Checkout.com will see the first managing its card processing through the latter’s platform. Simultaneously, NewDay will have access to Checkout.com’s complete suite of payment tools, all accessed through a single technical integration.

NewDay will leverage its partner’s payment services and revenue optimisation products, including Authentication, Fraud Detection Pro, and Reconciliation, specifically designed to provide transparent reporting, efficient fraud detection, and high payment performance. Additionally, businesses will benefit from simple payments streamline and reduced costs.

NewDay officials stated that the latest agreement with the payments solution provider will help the UK-based company to modernise its payments infrastructure and offer complete insight into performance in near-real-time. At the same time, NewDay will rapidly scale its business and innovate its product offering to deliver new forms of responsible credit to market.





A decade of innovation in payments

Checkout.com marks its tenth year as a licensed fintech in the UK, which shows stability and dedication towards constant innovation. Throughout the decade, the UK payments company has closed deals with various important retail markets, including the largest supermarket chain in the kingdom, Sainsbury’s, as well as global tech giant Sony Electronics and various other local retailers, such as THG.

The company has seen a surge in enterprise merchants opting for its single-platform approach to payments, after managing a sinuous process that includes fragmented, legacy platforms offered by banking providers for a supplementary cost and little to none benefits.





About NewDay

The company is one of the UK’s largest providers of consumer credit, serving close to five million customers across the kingdom through a portfolio of brands aiming to meet a range of different consumer credit needs.