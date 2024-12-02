



As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership between Checkout.com and Bolt aims to support both companies’ commitment to advancing ecommerce. By joining forces, Bolt becomes the exclusive checkout provider for Checkout.com, while the latter acts as the preferred payment partner for the former.











Checkout.com – Bolt collaboration objectives

As Checkout.com focuses on increasing its merchant’s conversion performance, the partnership with Bolt is set to offer its enterprise retailers an improved one-click checkout solution. Additionally, the company is set to leverage Bolt’s shopper network of more than 80 million US users and an expanding merchant base. The collaboration also sees Bolt integrating Checkout.com to increase payment options for new and existing merchants. By enhancing its payment offerings with Checkout.com, the company intends to solidify its presence as a merchant-first and payment-agnostic technology provider, delivering its customers expanded flexibility.



Furthermore, representatives from Bolt underlined that the integration of its checkout technology with Checkout.com’s payment solutions is set to support merchants in offering an improved shopper experience and higher conversion by utilising the company’s shopper network. Also, the alliance reflects Bolt’s merchant-first and payment-agnostic approach, with the company underscoring its enthusiasm over adding Checkout.com as a preferred payment partner.



According to Checkout.com’s officials, the company intends to provide improved solutions and accelerated checkout as part of its payment offering. By joining forces with Bolt, the company aims to minimise friction in checkout experiences, developing its payments infrastructure and allowing merchants to deliver simplified transactions and drive higher consumer satisfaction. The collaboration supports the company’s commitment to delivering enhanced value to all of its retail partners.





Checkout.com’s previous developments