Checkout.com offers new payments solution for online marketplaces

The new technology, called Integrated Platforms, enables marketplaces to build bespoke payments flows through fully integrated APIs. It will help support seller onboarding, automated funding flows, and analytics reporting.

Company officials stated that with Integrated Platforms, their focus has been on making the payments experience as seamless as possible so marketplaces can attract and retain high-value seller. Marketplaces have seen a power shift to the seller over recent years, and now need to offer a seamless experience or risk being left behind.









Checkout.com recently improved its authentication process

The company has introduced new updates in August 2022 to the authentication process that aims to help merchants fight fraud and optimise their revenues, with a series of products that will allow them to rapidly navigate through an evolving environment.

This development will enable merchants to take control over their payment authentication strategy and meet all regulatory demands, as the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) process evolves.

According to data provided by the company, a quarter of the ecommerce companies across the world experience rises in fraud and chargebacks, resulting in a fragmented customer experience and the loss of revenues due to higher cart abandonment rates. Adding the challenges that come as the European SCA regulatory requirements change, overall, customers find it more difficult to use online payments and adapt to anti-fraud paths created by merchants and sellers.