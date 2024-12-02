More details about this integration

Through the integration of Checkout.com's issuing platform, Holiday Extras has simplified its booking and payment processes, leading to a significant reduction in manual processing and simplification of its error-checking systems.

Holiday Extras, a provider of travel extras, is used by over 11 million travellers annually for booking airport parking, airport hotels, airport lounges, travel insurance, car hire, airport transfers, and more.

Before teaming up with Checkout.com, Holiday Extras used entirely manual payment processes with their hotel, hospitality, and airline business partners. This led to inefficiencies, as the company had to rely on manual batch bank wire transfers to confirm bookings and make payments. Consequently, they collaborated with Checkout.com to identify areas for technical improvements and significant efficiencies.

The integration of this automated booking and payment system across the company is expected to reduce manual processing time by a minimum of 12.5 hours per week, leading to considerable cost savings. Moreover, the ability to assign virtual cards to particular Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) upgrades security, lowers decline rates, and increases satisfaction levels for both customers and partners.

This integration allows them to automatically issue virtual cards to secure room bookings and make automatic payments to partners as soon as a customer makes a reservation on their website. Holiday Extras is using Checkout.com's travel card proposition, which leverages virtual card technology as part of the Mastercard Wholesale Program, to pay their hotel partners. These cards upgrade the partner payment experience, offer a simpler cost structure, and provide more card product and currency flexibility.

Officials from Holiday Extras expressed that collaborating with Checkout.com has revolutionised their payment management. The incorporation of virtual cards has simplified their booking and payment procedures but also upgraded security and efficiency. They are eager to extend this solution to upgrade partner experience and optimise customer journey performance.